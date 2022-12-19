MCPHD: Stay out of ER with mild flu-like symptoms

With increased cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, local health leaders say resources should be reserved for the sickest individuals.

INDIANAPOLIS — With hospital beds filling up with flu, COVID-19 and RSV patients, the Marion County Public Health Department is encouraging individuals to avoid hospital emergency rooms when possible.

Anyone who is experiencing mild symptoms should first seek treatment at a primary care provider, community health center, or urgent care center.

Mild symptoms include the following:

Fever

Sore throat

Body aches

Cough

Headache

Dr. Virginia A. Caine, MCPHD chief medical officer, said emergency departments have been overwhelmed with some patients waiting hours for care. If those experiencing mild symptoms seek other options first, critical resources will be reserved for the sickest individuals.

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms should still seek immediate care in the ER. Sever symptoms include the following:

High fever

Severe headache

Difficulty breathing

Confusion

Severe weakness

Unsteadiness or inability to walk

Seizures

Persistent paint/pressure in the chest or abdomen

Caine recommended good hygiene and getting a vaccine as the best ways to protect against flu and COVID.