First probable cases of monkeypox reported in Marion County

The risk of transmission in the general U.S. population is low, the Marion County Public Health Department said in a statement.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department reported Wednesday the first two probable cases of monkeypox in the county.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, and the risk of transmission in the general U.S. population is low, the health department said in a statement.

"Even though the risk of transmission is very low here, we all need to be aware of the facts about this virus, including risk factors and how it's spread," said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. "We are still learning more about monkeypox and encourage anyone with concerns about their health to contact a primary care physician or healthcare provider."

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, and can spread through person-to-person contact in several different ways, including:

Direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores, or scabs from a person with monkeypox. This is believed to be the most common way that virus is spreading in the U.S.

Contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

During pregnancy, the virus can spread to a fetus through the placenta.

Antiviral drugs and vaccines may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox infections. Isolation of monkeypox cases is necessary during their infectious period. In some cases, quarantine of close contacts is necessary, the health department said.

"While many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness," the health department said.

The first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana was identified in mid-June.