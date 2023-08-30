Final beam placed at Women and Children’s Tower at Ascension St. Vincent

The expansion will bring the hospital's NICU and maternal care under the same room as other specialties.

INDIANAPOLIS — A major milestone was celebrated Wednesday in the construction of the Women and Children’s Tower at Ascension St. Vincent in downtown Indianapolis.

The final 30-foot, 1,650-pound iron beam was placed on top of the new eight-story tower, which is attached to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

Construction on the tower began in July and is expected to be complete in 2024. It will feature 109 private NICU rooms and "couplet" rooms, which will allow mothers and infants to both receive treatment in the same room.