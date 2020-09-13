Erica Ballard's 3 key numbers to track for weight loss.

Healthy Living Expert Erica Ballard wants you to keep three numbers in mind that might help you drop a few pounds.

As you might expect, that starts with counting calories and eating enough healthy food to support any workouts.

Thyroid and glucose levels are also important, and your doctor can help you track those two factors.