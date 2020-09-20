Erica Ballard helps you get started meditating

Finding a meditation routine that works for you, whether that includes music or even how you sit, can help you work toward inner peace.

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of people may want to try meditation, but don't know how to get started on a routine that helps them find inner peace.

Healthy Living Expert Erica Ballard told 13News anchor Alyssa Raymond that meditation is the practice of self awareness. "I meditate about 20 to 30 minutes a day," Ballard explained. "But when I started, I only meditated about two minutes a day."

She gradually worked up to longer sessions.

The goal is not Nirvana right away, so it's okay to start small and work up to longer intervals.

Ballard recommends finding a meditation routine that works for you, whether that includes music or even how you sit.