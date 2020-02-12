Eli Lilly announces additional doses of neutralizing antibody to treat COVID-19

"Bamlanivimab recently received emergency use authorization for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization," according to Eli Lilly.

"Given the significant increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., we are doing everything possible to quickly provide more bamlanivimab doses to Americans," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and CEO. "We are proud of our work to deploy significant manufacturing capacity and remain committed to enabling widespread and equitable access to bamlanivimab. The U.S. government's effort to allocate bamlanivimab around the country is critical to ensuring it reaches patients who need it the most."