CDC provides new details on E. coli outbreak reported in Ohio, 3 other states

The CDC is currently investigating the cause of several reported E. coli cases in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified more people in new states infected from an outbreak of E. coli.

In an update Friday, the CDC said there are now 37 people sick in four states - Ohio (19), Michigan (15), Pennsylvania (2) and Indiana (1) - from the strain of E. coli O157.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including three in Michigan who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, but most reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick.

Among 26 people interviewed, 22 reported eating at a Wendy’s in the week before their illness started.

The Wendy’s restaurants where sick people ate are in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, according to the CDC. The sick person in Indiana has not been interviewed.

The CDC said Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used on sandwiches from restaurants in that region. A different type of lettuce is used for salads.

Additionally, the CDC is not advising people to avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or stop eating romaine lettuce.

There is no evidence at this time to indicate that the romaine lettuce was sold in stores or served in other restaurants.

To prevent getting sick, the CDC recommends people follow four steps when handling and preparing food: clean, separate, cook and chill. Infections are commonly spread through contaminated food or water.

The CDC is asking those with symptoms of E. coli to write down the food they ate during the week of their sickness, report the illness to a local and state health department and answer questions from public health officials.

If you are experiencing any of these severe E. coli symptoms, please call a healthcare provider:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days and is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



The CDC has provided the following information on E. coli: