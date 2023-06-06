Dry spell, wildfire smoke fueling rough allergy season in Indiana

Currently, most of central Indiana is in an “abnormally dry” category.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is no question that allergy season is in full swing.

“This time of the year has been fairly rough for a lot of our patients that have allergies and asthma. It is dry. It is hot and there is a lot of pollen in the air,” said Dr. Girish Vitalpur, an allergist at Riley Children’s Health.

Vitalpur said part of the problem is a lack of rain. Currently, most of central Indiana is in an “abnormally dry” category.

In fact, the last time it rained was May 31, with 0.35" of rainfall.

“Pollen grains can travel hundreds and hundreds of miles, so rain sometimes pushes pollen down to the ground and slows down its transport,” said Vitalpur. “Rain and thunderstorms can also cause asthma and pollen symptoms in other ways but really there is just nothing right now to slow things down.”

To make matters worse, central Indiana is also under a hazy cloud as smoke from the Canadian wildfires lingers. Experts predicate most of it will dissipate Tuesday night.

However, the air is still irritating to Hoosier who suffer from asthma and other respiratory issues.

“Fine dust, grains and pollutants can really irritate the nose, lungs and eyes and sometimes make some of the symptoms that people are already experiencing from the pollens even worse,” Vitalpur said.

It’s a double whammy for Hoosiers, but doctors say there are ways to help.

Stay inside if you can and keep windows shut when pollen counts are high.

If you go outside, take a shower when you come home to avoid spreading pollen inside.

Take over-the-counter medicines to manage symptoms.

Take medications daily and consistently.

If your symptoms don’t improve, make an appointment with your doctor to find other solutions

“Maybe a treatment program that’s a little longer term like allergy injections or other factors that can make next year hopefully better than this year,” Vitalpur said.