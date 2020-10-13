x
Drive-thru flu clinic available on Indy's east side

Health experts recommend getting the flu vaccine before the end of October.
INDIANAPOLIS — For anyone wanting a flu shot this year, consider going soon. 

Health experts recommend getting a vaccine before the end of October. 

Indianapolis EMS is helping Hoosiers act fast. 

They're organizing three drive-thru clinics at Shepherd Community Center at 4107 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201. 

The first clinic starts tomorrow, a second clinic will be held next Wednesday, Oct. 21 and a third will be the following Wednesday, Oct. 28. 

All three clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The vaccine is free.

