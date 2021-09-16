Drew Brees part owner of new Stretch Zone franchise opening in Carmel

Stretch Zone has opened nearly 200 franchises across the country, including one in Zionsville.

CARMEL, Ind. — A new Stretch Zone franchise will be opening in Carmel's City Center this fall and former Purdue and NFL quarterback Drew Brees is one of the owners.

Stretch Zone has opened nearly 200 franchises across the country, including one in Zionsville. They offer trained practitioners to help customers gain mobility and muscle function through a series of dynamic stretches. Customers can relieve stiffness and soreness, enhance athletic performance, increase and maintain range of motion and move more efficiently, according to Stretch Zone's website.

New clients receive their first stretch free. During the first visit, a stretch practitioner will discuss each client's goals and develop a personalized plan to achieve those goals.

Brees, who works as an ambassador for the company along with his new role as a commentator for NBC Sports football coverage, is partnering with two friends from Purdue, Ben Smith and Jason Loerzel, on the Carmel franchise.

"Opening Stretch Zone studios in the area that has shaped my career on the field feels great; and, to do it with my college buddies, Ben and Jason, is an experience that I'll cherish for years to come," Brees said in the franchise announcement.

"Carmel City Center is the ideal location for Stretch Zone," said Smith, who touted the other businesses at City Center and its proximity to the Monon Trail as assets.

The Stretch Zone will be located next to Matt the Miller's Tavern at 31 W. City Center Drive. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.