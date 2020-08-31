Dealing with anxiety during COVID-19

When you start to feel anxious, your mind tends to get stuck on whatever it is that's worrying you.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people are feeling higher levels of stress and anxiety because of the pandemic. If you're feeling overwhelmed, there's help available.

"Taking our mind off of our thoughts and putting it somewhere else is really a great first step to deal with anxiety," said Dr. Mitesh Patel, a Pscyhologist at Ascension St. Vincent.

He said when you start to feel anxious, your mind tends to get stuck on whatever it is that's worrying you. He said there are some really easy things you can do.

"Just get your mind to focus on the present," Dr. Patel said.

He suggests you go for a walk, watch a funny video, bake something, or read a book.

"Doing something tactile with your hands could be really helpful," he said. "Anything that would take your mind off temporarily of what you are thinking.

He also suggests practicing mindfulness exercises like naming the things you see around you, or counting in and out while you breath. And the less screen time, the better. He said get enough sleep, spend time outside, and don't spend hours looking at your phone.