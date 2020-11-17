COVID 19 vaccine trials: What does 'efficacy rate' mean?

Experts say we won't know the real effectiveness of any vaccine until it has been given to a larger number of people in everyday circumstances.

INDIANAPOLIS — Moderna announced Monday an analysis of its Phase 3 clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine showed an efficacy rate of nearly 95 percent.

So what exactly does that mean?

Moderna says about 30,000 people participated in the trial. Ninety-five participants became infected with COVID-19.

Of those 95 people, the vast majority, 90, had been taking a placebo. Only five had received the vaccine. Moderna translates that into the vaccine having a 94.5 percent efficacy rate.

We just announced that mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has met its primary efficacy endpoint in the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study.

But experts say we won't know the real effectiveness until the vaccine has been given to a larger number of people in everyday circumstances.

Dr. Paul Calkin, Interim Chief Medical Executive at IU Health, said that's also the case for Pfizer's vaccine, which is also nearing completion of its Phase 3 clinical COVID-19 vaccine trial.