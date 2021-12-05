What parents need to know when scheduling vaccine appointment for those 12 to 15

Hoosiers 12 and up will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine starting Thursday at 8 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend the vaccine for those 12 to 15 years old. It was the last step before the vaccine could be used in that age group. It is welcomed news to many families who have spent much of the pandemic quarantining and social distancing.

About 361,000 teens will become eligible in Indiana.

According to the Pfizer study released in March, the vaccine is 100 percent effective for those 12 to 15. That means out of the 2,200 participants in the trial, there were no positive cases among those fully vaccinated, compared to 18 cases among those that got the placebo.

In the trial, participants received the same dose used on adults that has been declared safe and effective for months.

The most common side effect reported from participants was discomfort at the injection site. About 77 percent of kids reported feeling some fatigue and less than half had chills, muscle pain or fever.

Experts say it is a good idea to plan around your child’s schedule, keeping in mind the sooner your kid is vaccinated, the less likely they are to miss an event due to COVID exposure or quarantine.

While some families said they are excited, others remain undecided. Indiana health leaders are hoping more families rethink their decision so the summer can be focused on more quality time and less quarantining.

“If they do get exposed to COVID-19, they don’t have to quarantine. They don’t have to miss school. They don’t have to worry about not getting to do their athletic events. They don’t have to worry about missing band or the show choir or whatever is the other things they enjoy doing that has been so severely disrupted this past year,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

As next school year approaches, health leaders hope the vaccine eligibility will open to even younger age groups, as studies and trials are underway.

“It will help ensure that the next school year looks much different for our students, teachers and staff. We all want that normalcy, and the best way to get there is to increase the number of people who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Lindsey Weaver, the state's chief medical officer.

State health officials say they have no plans to mandate the vaccine in schools.

The Pfizer vaccine will be sent to the 30 Indiana counties that don’t have it. The state’s mobile clinics will also carry it.

To schedule an appointment, you can sign up at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Walk-in appointments are also accepted at any clinic that is offering the Pfizer vaccine.