At-home COVID-19 tests now available on Walmart websites

Walmart customers can now request at-home COVID-19 test kits through the retailer's websites.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. is offering COVID-19 at-home test kits through its e-commerce sites Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.

The test kits, provided by myLAB Box, allow customers to choose between multiple sample collection methods (a nasal swab or saliva test).

It's unclear if the test kits are covered by health insures. They range in price from $99 to $135.

To get a kit, customers must purchase a code that provides access to a health survey. If the survey expresses a test is needed for the customer, a physician's order will be generated and the purchase is finalized.

The kits will be mailed to the customer, who will then collect the sample and mail it to a lab for results. The test collection kits can provide outcomes within as little as 24 to 48 hours after the test collection kit has been received at the lab, according to a press release issued by Lori Flees, senior vice president and chief operating officer of health and wellness for Walmart U.S.

The myLAB Box at-home test kits have not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but have received FDA emergency authorization to be used by approved labs, according to Walmart Inc.

In March 2020, Walmart began transforming some of its store's parking lots into drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations. Currently, there are nearly 600 testing locations supported by Walmart and its partners, the company claims.