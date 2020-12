The Vice President is touring Catalent Pharma Solutions, a vaccine production facility, where he will lead a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Bloomington just a day after the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Indiana.

