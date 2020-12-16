Vice President Pence, Second Lady to receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday

Along with the vice president, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also be receiving the vaccine.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Pence will be doing it as a way to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.

All three will receive the vaccine at the White House.

Currently only Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved. However, the vaccine developed by Moderna could be approved by the end of the week.

The Food and Drug Administration said in documents posted online that its initial review confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.