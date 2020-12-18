Who will be distributing the COVID vaccine when it becomes available for everyone?

Where will you be able to find the vaccine?

ATLANTA — According to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, the government has partnered with large chain pharmacies and networks representing independent companies in order to maximize distribution and access to the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans.

The federal program covers about 60 percent of pharmacies across the nation, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to HHS, this will increase access to the vaccine for traditionally underserved areas across the country.

“We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

"The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available," Azar said.

After the initial phase, the vaccines will be shipped to the appropriate distribution facilities and administration sites -- which will include pharmacies, nursing homes, public clinics, hospitals, doctor's offices, and mobile clinics, as well as military treatment facilities.

According to HHS, in addition to traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies, pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians will also be providing vaccinations in retail and grocery stores.

As of early November, the following list of chain stores and community pharmacy networks had already signed up to participate in the distribution program:

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s PSAO, Elevate Provider

Health Mart Systems, Inc.

H-E-B, LP

Hy-Vee, Inc.

LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Managed Health Care Associates (MHA)

Meijer Inc.

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Retail Business Services, LLC

Rite Aid Corp.

The Kroger Co.

Topco Associates, LLC

Walgreens

Walmart, Inc.

Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.

These distributors not only include large chain stores, but also distributors for small community pharmacies and clinics that provide services in smaller communities across the nation.

According to a recent report by the National Academy of Sciences that was commissioned by the CDC and NIH, we are currently within what they have called "Phase 1a" or the "Jumpstart Phase," which concentrates on vaccinating high-risk health workers and first responders.

Following this early stage comes Phase 1b. During that phase, vaccinations will be made available for people of all ages with comorbidities and underlying conditions that put them at "significantly higher risk," along with older adults living in congregated or overcrowded settings.

Phase 2 follows behind that, providing vaccinations for people in several categories:

K-12 teachers and school staff and child care workers.

Critical workers in high-risk settings - workers who are in industries "essential to the functioning of society and at substantially higher risk of exposure."

People of all ages with comorbid and underlying conditions that put them at moderately higher risk.

People in homeless shelters or group homes for individuals with disabilities, including serious mental illness, developmental and intellectual disabilities, and physical disabilities, or in recovery, and staff who work in such settings.

People in prisons, jails, detention centers, and similar facilities, and staff who work in such settings.

All older adults not included in Phase 1.

This would then be followed by Phase 3:

Young Adults.

Children.

Workers in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society and at increased risk of exposure not included in Phases 1 or 2.

Finally, there would come Phase 4:

Everyone residing in the United States who did not have access to the vaccine in previous phases.