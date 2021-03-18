Washington Township, Walmart partner to vaccinate school staff

"We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our staff in efforts to make vaccinating accessible and as simple as possible," said Superintendent Dr. Nikki Woodson. "We have all learned about the importance of getting vaccinated and the difference on the greater community that it makes. Our teachers and staff are highly valued and essential in continuing to bring the high quality of education for which Washington Township is known, to our 11,000 students district wide. We thank Walmart for agreeing to collaborate with us in this important endeavor."