Washington Township, Walmart partner to vaccinate school staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Washington Township is partnering with Walmart to help vaccinate more school staff.
Walmart will host a vaccination clinic at North Central High School on Friday, March 19 from noon until 8 p.m. The clinic will only be available to Washington Township staff.
"We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our staff in efforts to make vaccinating accessible and as simple as possible," said Superintendent Dr. Nikki Woodson. "We have all learned about the importance of getting vaccinated and the difference on the greater community that it makes. Our teachers and staff are highly valued and essential in continuing to bring the high quality of education for which Washington Township is known, to our 11,000 students district wide. We thank Walmart for agreeing to collaborate with us in this important endeavor."
The clinic was made possible thanks to Amira Besada, an instructional assistant at Northview Middle School. Besada got in touch with the wellness and health director for Walmart Neighborhood to set the clinic up.
Walmart will provide 500 doses for the clinic, then hold a second clinic on Friday, April 16 so staff members who attended the first can receive their second vaccination shots.