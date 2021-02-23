Walmart hosts COVID-19 community vaccine event in Indianapolis

Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines with a clinic inside the Indianapolis Urban League.

Walmart is working to get COVID-19 vaccine to locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as locations with operational capabilities.

The retailer will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines with a clinic inside the Indianapolis Urban League.

The clinic will begin vaccinations on Friday, Feb. 25 for anyone eligible under current Indiana guidelines. Those eligible include: health care workers, first responders and people 60 years and older.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by clicking here.

Hoosiers who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

The appointment for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are within the group selected.

Click "Schedule an appointment."