Colts, Meijer team up for vaccine clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium

The vaccine clinic is open to all Indiana residents 18 years old and older on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. both days.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer are teaming up to help vaccinate Hoosiers against COVID-19.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host a two-day vaccine clinic on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. both days.

The clinic is free and open to all Indiana residents 18 years old and older.

Health officials will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the clinic.

People must pre-register to secure an appointment. The vaccine supply is limited to 4,000 doses across both days, so appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Text "COLTS" to 75049 or click here to register by Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m.

Registration is not the same as booking an appointment. Once registration closes on April 19, everyone that signed up will get a phone call or text message with a link to schedule an appointment.