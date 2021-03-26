Vaccine appointment hotlines in Spanish open Saturday to encourage Latino, Hispanic community to get vaccinated

A vaccine registration hotline completely in Spanish will be available Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the news that Hoosiers 16 and over are eligible to get the vaccine starting March 31, the race is on to get more Hoosiers vaccinated.

“We can see the finish line, but we have not yet crossed it,” said Doctor Virginia Caine with Marion County Public Health Department.

To get there though, Caine says more shots need to go in more arms in Marion County.

It’s easier said than done. According to Caine, the Hispanic and Latino community make up 9 percent of the county’s population, but only 3.8 percent of those vaccinated.

“The vaccination rate in the Latino community is super low, so we were worried about that and we want to protect the community,” said Belkis Ramirez, a project specialist in infectious diseases with the department.

To help in that effort, a vaccine registration hotline completely in Spanish will be available this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“With this day, what we want to do is really complete the whole process and people really get the whole information that they need,” Ramirez explained.

That includes an appointment at a vaccination site with bilingual staff.

“They’re going to feel more comfortable and they’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah. There is going to be a Spanish speaker there waiting for me,’” Belkis said. Belkis believes this will help callers feel reassured.

Bilingual doctors will also be available during Saturday’s hotline to answer any questions callers may have.

“They need to be free to ask questions because it’s a case about their health,” Ramirez said.

All of it, with the goal to get more Hoosiers vaccinated by this summer.

“We want to have 70 to 80 percent at least of our adult population for herd immunity for us to feel more comfortable getting back to our normal activity,” Caine said.