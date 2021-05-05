These major retailers are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana

A number of major retailers and mass vaccination clinics across the state are now offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations.

If you want to get a shot in the arm, here's where you can walk in and get it done, no appointment necessary.

Walmart

Hoosiers can now walk into any Walmart pharmacy to get a coronavirus vaccine. For those who would rather do the pre-vaccination paperwork before walking in, Walmart said to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week. The pharmacies will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is now offering vaccinations in all of its pharmacies nationwide. As an added bonus, Sam's Club doesn't require people to be a member to receive a vaccine.

Sam’s Club pharmacies are open every day except for Sunday. The pharmacies will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

CVS

CVS Health is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations — with no appointment necessary — at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including more than 300 stores across Indiana. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com.

Walk-in #COVID19 vaccinations are now offered at @cvspharmacy, no appointment necessary (pending vaccine availability). To schedule your appointment or to find more info visit: https://t.co/PGwlxXhjGz pic.twitter.com/5O42rOcVq9 — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) May 5, 2021

As an added bonus, Target is offering a $5 coupon to those who receive a CVS at Target-administered COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccines are now available at most @cvspharmacy locations inside Target and we're offering a $5 Target coupon when you receive your vaccine with us. More details here: https://t.co/XGdcUwAy9B pic.twitter.com/OQTMNDr9um — Target News (@TargetNews) May 4, 2021

Meijer

Meijer is offering walk-in vaccines at all of its stores. The grocer will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week available. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Because supply will be limited on a walk-up basis, Meijer is continuing to allow people to register for an appointment by texting COVID to 75049. Registration is also available online at clinic.meijer.com.

Meijer pharmacies have administered more than one million COVID-19 vaccines and are now offering limited walk-up vaccines at every Meijer pharmacy location. Learn more here: https://t.co/K3gjhWTBOx pic.twitter.com/88EdaQbgGF — Meijer PR (@MeijerPR) April 26, 2021

Walgreens

Walgreens began offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments in all retail locations across the country on Wednesday, May 5, with walk-in appointments available at select stores nationwide.

Kroger

Kroger pharmacies are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccines at select locations. Kroger is administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccine selection, availability and walk-in hours vary by location. Contact your pharmacy for details or go online to check availability.

FEMA Gary Roosevelt Park

Walk-ins will be accepted through June 2 at the Gary Roosevelt Park (former Roosevelt High School) mass vaccination site.

Register online by searching 46407 or call 211 (866-211-9966).

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

