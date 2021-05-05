These major retailers are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No appointment? No problem. A number of major retailers are now offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations.
If you want to get a shot in the arm, here's where you can walk in and get it done, no appointment necessary.
Walmart
Hoosiers can now walk into any Walmart pharmacy to get a coronavirus vaccine. For those who would rather do the pre-vaccination paperwork before walking in, Walmart said to schedule an appointment ahead of time.
Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week. The pharmacies will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club is now offering vaccinations in all of its pharmacies nationwide. As an added bonus, Sam's Club doesn't require people to be a member to receive a vaccine.
Sam’s Club pharmacies are open every day except for Sunday. The pharmacies will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
CVS
CVS Health is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations — with no appointment necessary — at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including more than 300 stores across Indiana. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com.
As an added bonus, Target is offering a $5 coupon to those who receive a CVS at Target-administered COVID-19 vaccination.
Meijer
Meijer is offering walk-in vaccines at all of its stores. The grocer will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week available. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Because supply will be limited on a walk-up basis, Meijer is continuing to allow people to register for an appointment by texting COVID to 75049. Registration is also available online at clinic.meijer.com.
Walgreens
Walgreens began offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments in all retail locations across the country on Wednesday, May 5, with walk-in appointments available at select stores nationwide.
Kroger
Kroger pharmacies are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccines at select locations. Kroger is administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccine selection, availability and walk-in hours vary by location. Contact your pharmacy for details or go online to check availability.
FEMA Gary Roosevelt Park
Walk-ins will be accepted through June 2 at the Gary Roosevelt Park (former Roosevelt High School) mass vaccination site.
Register online by searching 46407 or call 211 (866-211-9966).
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Other vaccine sites
The Indiana State Department of Health has vaccination sites located all across the state. According to ISDH, walk-in appointments are now accepted at most vaccination sites. Visit ISDH's website to check for a location near you.