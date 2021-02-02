Sen. Young talks about meeting with Biden over COVID-19 relief

Sen. Todd Young said he looks forward to bipartisan compromise and will support good ideas no matter where they come from.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said he’s hopeful President Joe Biden and Democrats will compromise on COVID-19 relief after a meeting Monday in the White House. Young was among ten GOP lawmakers who met with President Biden to present their $600 billion proposal.

Biden’s COVID-19 relief package is an estimated $1.9 trillion.

Young said he agrees with the Biden proposal when it comes to vaccine manufacturing, distribution and storage – and the need to get students safely back to school.

“We also agree that there will be some businesses that require additional assistance,” Young said. “There are a number of businesses and their employees that will need additional assistance.”

But Young said he cannot support a proposal that would allow states to spend relief money on unrelated expenses.

“It should not be the responsibility of Hoosiers to bail out those states,” Young said. “Republicans…don’t believe we should be padding the budgets of profligate state governments so that they might pay for expenditures entirely unrelated to this pandemic.”

