Relief replaces frustration: Teachers qualify for vaccinations but can't get appointments

INDIANAPOLIS — Making educators eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations is a huge relief to teachers and other school employees.

Many of them qualified for the shots under a federal program but couldn't find available appointments. Teachers were frustrated by a program that fell short of their expectations.

President Biden's order made school employees eligible to receive the shots at retail pharmacies participating in the federal program, but did not move teachers to the head of the line.



"The short answer is they are getting in line like everyone else," said Kroger spokesperson Eric Halverson.



A check of Kroger's website showed that within a 15 mile radius, only two locations had appointments available.



Tens of thousands of teacher's became eligible for vaccinations at the same time the state lowered the age availability to persons 50 and older. The supply of vaccine didn't keep up with the demand for it.



"As the age eligibility dropped, the demand went up and they are all going after the same number of spots on our appointment calendar," Halverson explained.

Halverson said Kroger is planning to expand its vaccination areas to accommodate more people, assuming there is additional vaccine available.

13News tried to register for a vaccination at Walmart. Its website said they are not available in this area yet but are working hard to get the vaccine.