Purdue students facing suspension over COVID testing

Students and staff members are facing disciplinary action after failing to submit to required COVID testing.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Students at Purdue could face suspension as early as this week for failing to comply with university-required COVID-19 testing.

The university announced 84 students had received disciplinary action as of Sept. 10 for failing to submit to surveillance testing two times in the three weeks since the school year began.

A third violation would result in suspension.

In a statement, the university also said 214 employees are in violation, which could result in disciplinary action including termination.

"It's a fitting punishment," said Jayden Davis, a Purdue student who said he has been vaccinated. "It is a serious virus. People can get very sick or die."

"I think it's a good idea to keep the campus safe," said Ella Rose, another student who said she'd been vaccinated.

Purdue told students and staff before the school year began that they could either provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

"With the vast majority of Purdue students doing their part to Protect Purdue by being fully vaccinated or participating in regular surveillance testing, the number not complying is expected to fall as students are successfully contacted," said Jay Akridge, Purdue provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, in a statement from Purdue.

Employees who are fully remote do not have to comply.

At IU, vaccines are mandatory, although that has been challenged in court.

So far, 88 percent percent of all faculty, staff, and students at IU are at least partially vaccinated out of around 115,000 people.