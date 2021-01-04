Pfizer vaccine trial shows 100 percent efficacy in adolescents 12 to 15

According to the study, no cases were reported in those that were fully vaccinated compared to 18 cases in those that were not.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can protect younger adolescents from the virus.

Early data shows the vaccine is 100 percent effective for those 12 to 15 years old.

The company studied more than 2,200 young people. Half got the vaccine and half got the placebo shot.

According to the study, no cases were reported in those that were fully vaccinated compared to 18 cases in those that were not.

The new trial also reported “robust antibody responses” for those 12 to 15, which exceeded the response in those 16 to 25 years old.

Some volunteers in the trail reported side effects like a sore arm, fatigue and headaches — like that in adults.

“Finally, we have some pediatric information,” said Dr. John Christenson, the medical director of Infection Prevention at IU Health’s Riley Hospital for Children.

Dr. Christenson said he and his colleagues have been waiting for this data in hopes a vaccine would become available.

“Early on it was thought that perhaps this virus was not going to affect children as bad as adults. When it comes to the magnitude and the numbers that perhaps is the case, but we have seen a lot of sick children at Riley and at other children’s hospitals with even children dying of coronavirus,” he said.

Pfizer plans to ask for emergency approval in the coming weeks with the goal to start administrating shots before the next school year.

As with any new vaccine, some parents are hesitant to sign their child up.

“The hesitancy mostly comes from concerns over safety. That’s what parents worry about in most cases, but now that we have more information showing the vaccine is safe, I think some of that hesitancy will decrease,” Dr. Christensen said.

Pfizer is also studying how the vaccine works in those 6 months to 11 years old.