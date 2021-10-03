Some teachers having trouble getting COVID-19 vaccine appointment, others not

All Indiana teachers had to do was sign up online for an appointment through Kroger, Walmart or Meijer, but it hasn't always been easy.

INDIANAPOLIS — A year ago this month, schools across Indiana were shutting down because of the coronavirus.

“I was just going through my lesson plans from last year, where it was the last couple days before we shut down,” said North Central High School history teacher Victor Schleich.

A year later, Schleich is set to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a Kroger in Carmel Wednesday morning.

“Tomorrow’s the big day. Can’t wait to get vaccinated,” said Schleich, who made the appointment this past weekend after the state announced last week the federal government was sending more vaccine so teachers, regardless of age, could get the shot.

All Indiana teachers had to do was sign up online for an appointment through Kroger, Walmart or Meijer.

For Schleich, it wasn’t that easy when he first tried to find an appointment last Wednesday.

“Kroger opened up appointments at 6 o'clock and they were basically gone by 6:05,” he said.

He had better luck by Saturday. Some of his colleagues, though, have struggled.

“I still know a few people who have not gotten an appointment yet, haven’t been able to find one,” Schleich explained.

Central Indiana teachers looking for appointments via Walmart’s website have run into messages that say, “The vaccine is not available in this area - yet.”

The message goes on to say, “We are working hard to get the vaccine to you and your family as fast as we can. Continue to check our COVID-19 page for the latest vaccine updates.”

“Walmart has not really opened it up for teachers to register as easily from what I understand,” Schleich added.

It was quite the opposite at a Meijer in Avon on Tuesday.

Lisa Gilliham with Brownsburg Schools had no trouble signing up for her vaccine.

“I didn’t even have an appointment until about an hour ago, so I just got online,” Gilliham explained. “I quickly looked up, sent all the messages, got the appointment and asked if I could run over here on my lunch break and as soon as I get back, I’m relieving another staff member so that she can come and get her shot."

Tuesday’s clinic was part of a partnership between Meijer and the Indiana State Teachers Association to open vaccine clinics in stores to get 10,000 Hoosier teachers vaccinated.

“I already feel better about going back to work,” Gilliham said.

So will Victor Schleich, once he gets his vaccine.