More Hoosiers eligible for vaccinations, but will there be more vaccine?

Some clinics are seeing that as the age qualifications are lowered, there are lower percentages of people getting vaccinated.

FISHERS, Ind — Monday was a big day for Hoosiers in their early 40's

Those as young as 40 became eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

With more people in line for shots some clinics are asking when they will be getting more doses of the vaccines.

Inside the Fisher's vaccination clinic a couple cheered and laughed as they received their vaccinations. Along with more fun, there is more than enough staff, more than enough equipment, and more than enough room. If only there was more vaccine, too.

Monica Heltz, RN, is the public health officer for the Fishers Health Department.

"It is really frustrating and it's disappointing because we can handle it," Heltz said.

The clinic is already handling 2,000 vaccinations a week, but has the capability to administer five times that many, about 2,000 a day.

Administrators hope their order for 10,000 doses a week is more than wishful thinking.

"We keep hearing more vaccine is on the way," Heltz explained. "We don't know if we will get that level or not."

Appointments for the clinic are booked solid through the middle of April. No one is certain how opening the door for more Hoosiers to get vaccinations will impact wait times.

Some clinics are seeing that as the age qualifications are lowered, there are lower percentages of people getting vaccinated.

That doesn't appear to be happening in Fishers. But the health department is prepared to reach out to age groups or other segments of the community that are reluctant to get shots in the arm.

"Go to different places. Talk about the vaccine and to allay any fears that people may have or hesitancy to try to find out what is causing the hesitancy," Heltz said.