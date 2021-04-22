Mooresville vaccine clinic canceled after low registration

With just a few days to go before the clinic, fewer than 100 people had signed up.

MOORESVILLE, Ind — A planned vaccination clinic in Morgan County is canceled because they just couldn't get enough people to sign up.

The county health department was planning to host the clinic in Mooresville this weekend.

There were 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine set aside, but by Monday, fewer than 100 people had registered, which would have been a turnout of less than 10% of capacity.

"When they opened the appointment website, they started checking it earlier this week and we only had 97 people signed up to get the vaccine," said Steve Lyday, public health coordinator for Morgan County.

Officials had to cancel, but said they're frustrated by vaccine apathy.

"The nurses and the staff and I have been here since March of last year, and here we got a solution to end it and people aren't taking advantage of it," Lyday said. "It does get frustrating, especially when we want this all to end, it's just slowing that process down."