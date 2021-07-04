Marion County steps up vaccination push as cases climb among Hoosiers age 18-24

The campaign comes just as the state has opened up vaccinations to Hoosiers age 16 and older.

INDIANAPOLIS — A coalition of corporate, community, sports and healthcare organizations are coming together to step up vaccinations in communities of color.

The campaign called “Got My Shot” is a social media and outreach campaign that will feature the voices of trusted community members explaining why they got the vaccine, along with COVID-19 information and facts.

One of the campaigns corporate partners is Eli Lilly & Co.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to share why we want to get a shot and then to share with family and friends and others what's so important here and how it can impact each and every one of us,” said Tiffany Benjamin, Eli Lilly’s senior director of social impact.

For more information on the campaign and for a list of launch partners, visit GotMyShotCampaign.com.

“Mass vaccination is only possible if every community has access to and a willingness for the vaccine,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

During the press conference, Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine gave updates on the COVID numbers in Marion County.

“One of the things that we are seeing now, we are seeing a slow increase now in our positivity rates for COVID-19,” Caine explained, saying people ages 20-29 represent the most COVID-19 cases right now in Marion County, with cases in the 18-24 age range continuing to climb.

“Most likely our initial surge has been related to spring break,” Caine added, explaining the rise in cases could also be related to the new mutated virus strains, all four of which she said are already in Indiana.

“We will need to see in about two weeks from now, what kind of impact we may be having due to this March Madness week,” said Caine.

That’s why the race is on to get as many Hoosiers vaccinated as quickly as possible, hoping herd immunity and normal life comes next.