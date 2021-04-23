Lucas Oil Stadium hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Colts and Meijer plan to vaccinate up to 4,000 Hoosiers with the Moderna vaccine during the clinic at the NFL stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts fans used to going to Lucas Oil Stadium for football games were showing up Friday for a shot in the arm.

Harvey Lee, an avid Colts fan from McCordsville, said when he heard about the mass vaccine clinic at the stadium he immediately signed up.

"It means something, it's a symbol," he said. "I think it's just great."

Others chose the venue because was easy and convenient. Christian Coler, who works nearby, said, "it's nice and close. I knew I'd be able to make it here on time."

Better yet, it was quick. For Coler and most others arriving throughout the day, there was little or no wait. In fact, half of the two dozen vaccine bays set up up at north entrance of the stadium weren't needed.

Ciara Krier said she signed up because it was the first one she get into once her age group opened up. As for Friday? She said she was "surprised there weren't more people here, but at the same time happy we didn't have to wait in the crowd."

The Colts and Meijer announced the clinic three weeks ago, with plans to vaccinate up to 4,000 Hoosiers with the Moderna vaccine.

"We just said let's provide as many vaccinations as we can and use this as an opportunity to continue to raise awareness in the community," Colts Vice President of Marketing said about the need to get vaccinated.

But since then, it has become even easier to get vaccinated with more vaccine and sites available. At the same time, some who have held off on their shots are now hesitant about getting vaccinated after the FDA paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13 because of concerns over blood clots in a small number of recipients.

Friday, a U.S. health panel recommended restarting vaccinations with the J&J vaccine.

Megan Kappes, a Meijer pharmacist, said they're just glad to co-host a clinic that's quick and convenient for those still needing and wanting their COVID shots.

"Every person that gets vaccinated today and moving forward is a win," she said, adding that any unused vaccine will not go to waste.

"Any vaccine we are given, we have a plan to get into people's arms," she said.