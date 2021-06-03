Kroger offering chance to win $1 million for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Kroger is offering five, $ 1 million dollar checks during the giveaway that starts Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger is offering customers chance to win $1 million dollars for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Kroger is offering five, $ 1 million dollar checks during the giveaway.

The grocery chain is also offering groceries for a year to 50 eligible participants.

The giveaway starts Thursday and runs through July 10, 2021, with winners scheduled to be selected weekly.

"Since day one of this pandemic, Kroger's most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities," said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. "Kroger's #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help our area recover and move ahead."

Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 groceries for a year, ten each week for five weeks.