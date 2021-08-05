Kroger Health and Lyft partner on COVID-19 vaccine push

Once an appointment is made, people will receive a code

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger Health and Lyft are teaming up on a COVID-19 vaccine push. The two will be offering discounted rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

People can visit kroger.com/covidvaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment. They'll then receive a Lyft ride code with the appointment confirmation. That code will take $12 off both the ride to and from each appointment.

“With only around 50% of the country fully vaccinated, our partnership with Lyft creates greater accessibility to the vaccine and helps remove transportation barriers. With the new Delta variant on the rise, it’s more important than ever that we push forward with our goals to achieve herd immunity and improve vaccine equity,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Our Kroger Health practitioners have administered more than six million doses so far, and we’re committed to doing even more to help people live healthier lives and protect the communities we serve.”

The partnership will allow for the discounted rides in the following states along with Washington, D.C.:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

“Making sure people can get to their vaccine appointment is critical to beating COVID-19, and we’re proud to partner with Kroger Health to help people across the country access reliable transportation,” said Megan Callahan, President of Lyft Healthcare, Inc. “Addressing the problem of transportation insecurity is our top priority, and this partnership only strengthens our ability to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most."