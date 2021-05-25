IU responds to lawmakers attacking its vaccination requirement for students, staff and faculty

Two Republican lawmakers say the requirement violates a new state law banning immunization passports by the government.

Two state lawmakers are challenging Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students, staff and faculty returning to its campuses across the state in the fall.

Republican representatives Curt Nisly from Milford and John Jacob from Indianapolis say the requirement violates a new state law banning immunization passports by the government.

The lawmakers are also questioning how the university can require a vaccine that has only received Emergency Use Authorization.

The lawmakers go on to make claims that "there are many people that have died and had very adverse reactions to the COVID shot" as they question if IU is willing to take responsibility if something happens to a student, staff or faculty member.

Indiana University responded on Tuesday to the questions and claims made by the lawmakers. A statement, sent to 13News, reads:

Indiana University shares the same goal as our faculty, staff, and students in seeking a return to a more normal fall semester, with full attendance at in-person classes, athletic and other events, and social activities without masking and social distancing. If we hope to do this while continuing to avoid large outbreaks, the science is clear that we need a much higher rate of immunity within our IU community. The vaccine is the only way to make sure that happens by the time students return. The policy mandating the vaccine reiterates that we are not requiring a vaccine “passport”; with everyone vaccinated, that would be unnecessary.

HB1405 that passed the Indiana General Assembly’s recently-concluded session did not include public universities in its definition of governmental entities. As co-author on the Indiana vaccine passport ban legislation, State Rep. Chris Campbell noted, state universities and colleges are not covered under the bill. She added that “they know what they need in their environment to keep others safe.”

We are confident this is the best policy for our campuses, utilizing vaccines that are authorized by the WHO, the FDA and a federal Scientific Advisory panel under Emergency Use Authorization. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has also confirmed in guidance that employers can require employees be vaccinated. We will continue to follow Indiana law and provide religious and medical exemptions as warranted, in keeping with policy for the six other vaccinations required by state law on our campuses.

Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our IU community.

13News checked the language of the bill and it does not identify public universities as a government entity.

NOTE: According to the CDC, from Dec. 14, 2020 to May 17, 2021 more than 273 million doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the U.S. There were 4,647 people who died and also happened to have received the COVID vaccine at some point. The CDC and FDA physicians reviewed those cases and found not even a casual link to COVID-19 vaccines. However, recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and a rare and serious adverse event—blood clots with low platelets—which has caused deaths.