IU Health to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health announced Tuesday it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

"Vaccinating team members is a safe and effective way to protect patients and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in facilities and in the community," the health care system said in a press release. "All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been shown to be safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

The health care system announced the news the same day drugmaker Moderna announced it had begun taking steps to get full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer, whose vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in individuals 12 and older, began that process last month.

Requiring employees to be vaccinated against certain illnesses is not a new practice for the system. It has previously required several other vaccinations as a condition of employment, including the flu vaccine since 2012.

Deferrals or exemptions based on medical or religious reasons will be considered. Those decisions will be made on an individual basis.