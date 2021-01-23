IU Health North Hospital administers 10,000th COVID-19 vaccination

The IU Health network has administered more than 75,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel hospital is marking a milestone in protecting Hoosiers from coronavirus.

Dr. Rachel Chhiba, a podiatrist from Westfield, received the 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health North Hospital Friday morning. Melissa Hicks, the regional nurse executive who is leading the hospital's vaccination clinic, called the milestone "a step forward."

"We know there are many more in our community to vaccinate and we can’t wait to vaccinate them all as soon as we can, but today, administering 10,000 doses is something we’re celebrating," she said.

IU Health North Hospital is vaccinating about 350 patients a day. The hospital said the entire IU Health network has administered more than 75,000 doses of the vaccine.