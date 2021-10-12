Indiana opens booster shots to Hoosiers 16-17 years old

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday that Hoosiers age 16 and 17 were eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine booster shot to increase protection against COVID-19.
The FDA expanded its emergency use authorization on the booster shot to include 16- and 17-year-olds Thursday. The CDC endorsed the shots for older teens shortly after the FDA's authorization. As long as individuals have been fully vaccinated for six months, they are eligible.
Last month, the FDA and CDC supported adults of all ages getting a booster shot.
To schedule a booster shot, go to ourshot.in.gov and find a location that carries the Pfizer vaccines. Though appointments are frequently recommended, many locations are also accepting walk-ins.
