ISDH launches mobile unit for deaf, hard of hearing communities

The unit will travel to schools across the state to provide services to students and staff who are deaf or hard of hearing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier kids who are deaf or hard of hearing now a more accessible way to get services and support.

The Indiana State Department of Health's Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education launched a mobile unit to help give resources to children in need. The center is planning to take the mobile unit directly to school districts across the state to provide services to students and staff who are deaf and hard of hearing. Those services can include assistance with hearing screening follow-up, educational audiology services and professional development training for speech language pathologists.

"The center continues to eliminate barriers and ensure that members of Indiana's deaf and hard of hearing community can access resources that may not have been easily accessible in their community," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. "By visiting school districts directly, center staff can collaborate with the school’s existing staff and resources and come together to help students get the support they need."

The professional staff aboard the unit will be based upon each specific school's needs. Staff can include an an accommodations specialist, an audiologist, an early intervention specialist, an educational psychologist, a teacher of deaf and hard of hearing and a speech-language pathologist.

The vehicle, which is wheelchair-accessible, has a full hearing sound booth and testing equipment for all ages, plus hearing aid test equipment. The is also a consultation area for counseling and school assignments. Get a virtual tour of the bus by clicking here or watching below.