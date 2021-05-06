ISDH and IMS team up for vaccination clinics at the track throughout May

People who get vaccinated at the track will get a free T-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will make it possible for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the month of May.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been an incredibly gracious host throughout our mass vaccination efforts,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We are grateful for the continued support and for the partnership with Tony and Charlie, who are role models on and off the track.”

The health department also unveiled two new public service announcements featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers Tony Kanaan and Charlie Kimball, who share their reasons for getting vaccinated.

Vaccinations will be available in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 West 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2, on the following schedule:

May 10, 17 and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11-16: Second dose Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their first dose at IMS last month. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available these days for anyone seeking a first dose.

May 21: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals who attended family day on April 30.