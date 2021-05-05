IU COVID-19 vaccination clinic falls short of its goal

Administrators hoped to vaccinate 40,000 before students leave campus for the summer. The number will be closer to 10,000.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU students are still getting COVID-19 shots, but as in other places, demand for the vaccines has fallen off. Those getting vaccinated don't know why.

"In my group of friends, I think everyone is trying to get vaccinated," said Tyler Luvy, a graduating senior. "A lot of people already have their second dose."

Some university administrators hoped to vaccinate 40,000 students before classes ended and everyone headed home. The actual number will be closer to 10,000.

Clinic organizers say they are satisfied and called the effort a great start for the next school year

Graham McKene is the assistant director of public and environmental health. "To have a mostly normal fall that we anticipate at IU this fall semester, we are going to have an incredibly high rate of vaccine uptake," he said

IU, like other universities, is in the process of deciding whether to make these vaccinations mandatory and have students vaccinated before they return to school in the fall.

"I think it is safe," said student Hannah Volk. "It's science. I trust science."

So does Dr. Lana Dbeibo, IU's director for vaccine initiatives. She said she believes the vaccines are safe and effective, but the decision to require them is complicated.

Although the university requires students to have other vaccinations, the COVID vaccines are different.

"These vaccines are new," Dbeibo said. "When they came on the market, there were a lot of misconceptions and — initially — unknowns about them."

Maddie Shaw is graduating high school. She's headed to Dartmouth College and said she feels great that Dartmouth requires the vaccinations and she might be able to have a normal college experience.