Indiana to begin offering Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health will begin offering booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible Hoosiers.

The booster shots are available to following people:

Individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago who fall into the following groups: 65 years and older Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Anyone 18 or older who got the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been available since late September.

People eligible for the booster shots are able to choose what brand of the vaccine they want to receive.

"The approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will help provide additional protection to many Hoosiers, especially our most vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities and others who are most at risk," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. "The COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness and death. Whether Hoosiers are getting their first dose or a booster shot, they will find vaccines widely available across the state."