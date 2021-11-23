Indiana GOP bill would remove the teeth from employer vaccine mandates

Exemptions would include medical reasons authorized by a health professional, religious belief and people who have recovered from COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on lawmakers working to end the public health emergency order.

Indiana’s governor held back Monday from supporting a proposal by fellow Republicans that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without any questions and block similar immunization rules set by state universities.

“When extending the last state public health emergency for another 30 days, I asked my team to bring me a plan that would allow us to wind it down responsibly. They have presented me a plan that identifies three key items that must be preserved if I am to responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire," Holcomb said in a statement released Nov. 16.

Holcomb said those changes would protect Hoosiers by allowing for the continuation of enhanced federal matching funds for Medicaid expenditures, the continuation of the enhanced benefit for those receiving federal food assistance and extend the ability to efficiently vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds. The current public health emergency is set to expire on Dec. 1.

Holcomb has been critical of Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. He has said it should be up to the employers. This GOP proposal would greatly limit an employer on deciding on a mandate and make any such mandate pointless by essentially allowing any and all exemptions to it.

It is not yet clear how Holcomb stands on the GOP proposal for vaccine mandate exemptions.

“I want to hear where they’re coming from, what their thoughts are,” Holcomb said. “We need to talk about the whole bill in detail, as well. But I’m very pleased that they included my three items that show a way for us to land this ship.”

The exemptions the Republican proposal would allow include: a medical reason authorized by a health professional (includes pregnancy or anticipated pregnancy), a written statement from an employee declining on sincerely held religious belief, and people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The proposal says a business must allow employees to claim an exemption “without further inquiry.”

Businesses would be allowed to require COVID-19 testing for employees, but only once a week and at no cost to employees.