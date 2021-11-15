Counties still waiting for new supply of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

While some central Indiana counties say they are running low or are out of the vaccine for kids ages 5-11, other counties report no problems at all.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, health officials in Madison and Boone counties said they are still waiting for more doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

"I don't know when we will receive our next shipment, which should be about another 300 doses, I am assuming," said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department.

Mellinger said it's not clear how this could affect appointments come December, when many kids will be needing a second dose.

"That's a little shaky right now, too, in terms of when are we going to have it and will we have enough for the next three weeks? I don't know," she said.

Other central Indiana health departments have reported either running low on the vaccine or not having issues.

Marion, Morgan, Putnam and Johnson counties said they are confident in their supply and have enough for everyone that is eligible. Hancock, Shelby and Hamilton counties have reported a limited supply.

On Monday, Hamilton County received another shipment of pediatric vaccines, but is still asking families to schedule an appointment.

The Indiana State Department of Health issued the following statement:

"The Indiana Department of Health received an initial allocation of 212,000 doses of pediatric vaccine. Those doses were allocated to counties and sites based on population. Some sites saw high demand and ran through their allocations quickly and requested additional vaccines from the state’s allocation. When we get these requests, we look at sites where vaccine uptake is lower and shift doses around when possible. This is the same process we followed when adult vaccines were initially rolled out.