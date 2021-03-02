Indiana changing student COVID-19 close contact quarantine guidelines

The state also plans to send more than one million KN95 masks to schools.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and state leaders discussed COVID-19 vaccinations during a weekly new conference on Wednesday. Addressing those on the front lines, including teachers, receiving the vaccine – the state said it will continue to focus the vaccine on those most at risk. That includes those 60 and older and with pre-existing health conditions.

School quarantine changes

Effective Monday for students having close contact with someone positive:

No longer require quarantine or contact tracing if students and teachers remain at least 3 feet apart and are wearing a mask at all times in the classroom.

Quarantine rules still apply to exposures that occur at lunch, athletics, band or choir or any other school setting, or if teachers and students have removed their masks.

Quarantine options:

14-day quarantine still the safest option.

10-day quarantine if person never developed symptoms and wears a mask at all times when returning to school.

7-day quarantine if a negative PCR nasal swab test is conducted on Day 5, 6, or 7 or a negative rapid antigen test upon return to school on day 8.

The final decision on which quarantine options to use will be up to the schools.

Supplies for schools

The state also plans to send more than one million KN95 masks to schools. That's about 10 masks for every teacher, administrator, and staff. Around 600,000 additional masks for children will go to kindergarten through 6th grade. More hand sanitizer will also be available.