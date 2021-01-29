Indiana trying to close gap in COVID-19 vaccine registration

Around 54 percent of Hoosiers 70 and over have either gotten vaccinated or are scheduled to be. The real work is now reaching the other 46 percent.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials said that so far COVID-19 vaccinations of those 70 and older are off to a promising start. In fact, 54 percent of Hoosiers 70 and over have either gotten vaccinated or are registered to be.

“This is really exciting, and we think there is more work to do,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana Chief Medical Officer. “We think that by the outreach that we are doing those efforts add up and we can see the numbers tick up every week.”

The work of reaching and registering the other 46 percent is happening across the state. Indiana has 16 localized Area Agencies on Aging where workers have been actively reaching out to eligible residents to get vaccinated.

“That’s what we have been doing. 'Did you know it’s available? You're eligible. Would you like us to help you sign up?'” said Jenny Hamilton, director of LifeStream Services in Yorktown.

LifeStream serves Delaware and 11 other surrounding counties. So far, it has made or taken more than 2,200 calls and registered about 500 people to get vaccinated.

“Most of the people wouldn’t be able to register unless they got help because they don’t have a smartphone or a computer or know how to use a website. And a lot of people don’t have family or friends around,” said Lenore Crone, a counselor with LifeStream.

Workers said it feels rewarding being a part of the recovery from the coronavirus.

“I think all of us want to get back to normal and be able to go out and enjoy life without worrying about being infected,” Crone said.