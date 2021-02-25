Indiana adding COVID-19 vaccine clinics, should make getting vaccinated easier

If enough vaccine becomes available, the big box chain plans to open clinics in 64 of its Indiana stores.

As more doses of COVID-19 vaccine become available there are more places for Hoosiers to get them. There is a greater emphasis on making the vaccination process easier, more convenient and more accessible to people who aren't getting the shots.

Meijer's first Indianapolis vaccination clinic opened to a constant line of people eager to get a potentially lifesaving shot in the arm. If enough vaccine becomes available, the big box chain plans to open clinics in 64 of its Indiana stores.

"I think that it's wonderful they have so many places people can go for convenience," said Jan Rakow after getting vaccinated.

The convenience of places close to home, places people frequently visit can't be underestimated. Getting some groceries, need new shoes, why not grab a vaccination too. That's what Debra Adair did.

"I come here almost every other day," she said. "Was on the way to the grocery store anyhow. I might as well get it while I am here."

Downtown, Walmart opened a clinic inside the headquarters of the Indianapolis Urban League.

The retailer is reaching out to the most vulnerable and underserved members of the community.

By hosting the clinic, the Urban League is giving its endorsement, its seal of approval, on the vaccines.

Indiana's African American community represents almost 10 percent of the population but is getting less than 4.5 percent of the shots.

"We have lost too many people to the pandemic...the virus," said Tony Mason, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League.

Mason said the League respects some people's mistrust or fear of the vaccines.

"That is your choice, but consider vaccination," Mason said. "Do it for yourself. Do it for your family. Do it for your friends. Do it for your community."

The Urban League's message reinforced Gwen Wilson's decision to get vaccinated.

"I think it is safe and it is OK for the Black community to take this vaccine," Wilson said. "Don't be afraid."

By offering vaccinations in more places, health officials hope there is less fear, and more people get vaccinated and protected from COVID-19