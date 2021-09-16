IMS hosting 5-week COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic

The clinic will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., beginning Sept. 21 and ending Oct. 30.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health is teaming up with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to host a five-week clinic of free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The clinic will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., beginning Sept. 21 and ending Oct. 30. The clinic will take place in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. across from Gate 2.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which has been fully approved by the Food & Drug Administration, and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the clinic. The flu vaccine will also be available, while supplies last.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is proud to once again serve as a COVID-19 vaccine location,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. “We encourage all Hoosiers to stay healthy, and we will offer COVID-19 tests and flu vaccines in addition to COVID-19 vaccines to further those efforts. Together, IMS, the State Department of Health and the central Indiana community already have helped more than 90,000 people receive the vaccine at the Speedway this year, and we know this next opportunity will help provide an additional measure of safety for our community.”

Click here to pre-register to get vaccinated and search by ZIP code 46222. Click here to pre-register to get tested and click on the testing link at the top of the page; then, search for the IMS site.

No appointments are required for flu vaccinations, which will be available to everyone, regardless of insurance status. However, all applicable insurance coverage will be billed for seasonal influenza vaccine.

As of Thursday morning, 3.18 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.