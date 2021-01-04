IMS vaccination clinic sets goal of 96,000 shots in 16 days

It's the Speedway's second vaccine clinic in a month, but this one is far larger than the first.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Thursday was day one of a 16-day long mass vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As the 500 Festival pace cars took a lap around the track, Hoosiers in passenger cars lined up near Gasoline alley pulling into garages and pulling up their sleeves.

It's the Speedway's second vaccine clinic in a month, but this one is far larger than the first. The goal is to vaccinate 6,000 Hoosiers a day, or 96,000 through the end of April.

"We really organized it in just a few days. Because we've done it once we knew how to do it and we upped the number of people to get thru in a day and the feedback we've gotten has been great," said Allison Melangton with IMS.

IU Health is staffing the vaccination clinic this time. Kristin Kelly, IU Health Dir of Infection and Prevention said the track is an ideal site given its size, location, and ease of getting people in and out.

"We are a high-volume clinic and we run thru 1,400 people a day, but they have to park, come in and got back to their cars. This is super-efficient," Kelly said.