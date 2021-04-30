Health department to hold clinic near IMS for those needing second Moderna dose

Hoosiers who got the first of two Moderna shots at IMS during the pause in the J&J vaccine should receive information about a clinic to get their second shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who received a COVID-19 vaccination during at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have a chance to complete their two-dose regimen.

Patients were set to receive the J&J vaccine during the second clinic at IMS earlier this month, but when the U.S. paused use of the vaccine due to concerns over blood clots, health officials began giving shots of the two-dose Moderna vaccine at the clinic.

Over 20,000 Hoosiers received the Moderna vaccine at the IMS clinic, the health department said.

Those patients are now about two weeks into the "waiting period" to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine after four weeks. To accommodate those needing a second shot of the Moderna vaccine, the State Department of Health is scheduling follow-up appointments for May 11-16 at the IndyCar parking lot across West 16th Street from the main entrance to IMS.

Those who received their first shot at IMS will receive a text message with information about the second-dose clinic.

Those who need a second dose but would prefer to visit a clinic closer to home should schedule an appointment through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. When scheduling an appointment, be sure to visit a clinic that is providing the same type of vaccine as your first dose. Those who received the Moderna vaccine at IMS need to find a clinic that is also administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

IMS resumed using the single-dose J&J vaccine April 24, a day after the FDA lifted the pause on its use.