IMS clinic moving forward with Moderna vaccine after J&J doses put on 'pause'

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Hoosiers getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway can continue on with their scheduled appointments.

Tuesday morning, the FDA and CDC announced a recommendation that all vaccine clinics "pause" the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clot cases.

The vaccine clinic at IMS was initially a Johnson & Johnson vaccine site but has since had the Moderna vaccine shipped in following the guidance from the FDA and CDC.

"The health department will be sending the two-dose Moderna vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is conducting mass vaccination clinics today, so that Hoosiers can continue to get vaccinated without interruption," the Indiana Department of Health said in a release. "The department is also working with other clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the immediate future."

ISDH said it is proactively notifying all vaccination clinics using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to pause its use.

The state health department added that it has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.